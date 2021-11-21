California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,302 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Denny’s worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Denny’s by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

