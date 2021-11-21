California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MarineMax worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

