California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 105,846 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

