Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPXWF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, iA Financial cut Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

