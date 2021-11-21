Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Capital Power alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,980.

TSE CPX opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.53. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$31.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.