Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Up 20.3% in October

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

