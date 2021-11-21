CargoX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52,505.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 4% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $40.44 million and $52,505.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

