Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $40,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 119,968.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 143.4% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 41.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 520,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,092 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

