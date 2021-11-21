Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.14 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Carry has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $113.14 million and $8.57 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00109655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005898 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

