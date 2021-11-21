Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 149,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARS remained flat at $$12.47 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 424,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $861.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

