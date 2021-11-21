Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $440.67 million and approximately $64.06 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.14 or 0.07263613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,133.72 or 1.00025722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,623,194 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

