Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $120,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.