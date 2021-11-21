Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 747,200 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 545,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.5 days.

CADNF opened at $11.34 on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

