CashHand 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,168.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $198,522.10 and approximately $27,168.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00081307 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,370,885 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.