Castweet (CTT) Price Hits $0.0669

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $120,036.05 and approximately $270.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00325500 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars.

