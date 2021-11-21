Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cboe Global Markets worth $34,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $19,975,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $71,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

