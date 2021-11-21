CCUniverse Hits Market Cap of $11,852.04 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,852.04 and $918.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.