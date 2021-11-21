CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,435.85 and $73.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005232 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

