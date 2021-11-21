CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $532.24 million and $25.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

