Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 306.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

CE traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $165.74. 428,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

