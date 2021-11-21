Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $89.77 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00009981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.