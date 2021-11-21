Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Achieves $123.22 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $123.22 million and $1.41 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 123,416,684 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

