Centrifuge Price Hits $1.47 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $180.58 million and approximately $925,115.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,626,708 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

