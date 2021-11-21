Ceres (CERES) Trading 66.6% Higher This Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $419,494.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $292.57 or 0.00506641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00070272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00090460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.14 or 0.07223208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,609.73 or 0.99763381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

