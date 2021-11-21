Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $646.15 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and $646.15 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.30 or 0.00047661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00226421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.