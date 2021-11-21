Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 915,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 756,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CIAFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 6,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,293. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIAFF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.