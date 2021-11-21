Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,289 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of American Public Education worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

