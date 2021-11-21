Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Simulations Plus worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

