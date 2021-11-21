Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,236 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Gladstone Commercial worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $838.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.