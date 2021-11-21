Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,768 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Compass Diversified worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODI opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,204 shares of company stock worth $255,665. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

