Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,439 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of German American Bancorp worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

