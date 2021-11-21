Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,591 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Origin Bancorp worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

