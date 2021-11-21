Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

