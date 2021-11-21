Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 42,290 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,083.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

