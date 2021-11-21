Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Jamf by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 3.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Jamf by 43.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 792,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the period.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.