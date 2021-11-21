Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $504.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.81. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.