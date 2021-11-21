Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.70. 2,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

