Chi Gastoken Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $246,552.78 and $53,986.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.