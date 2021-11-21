Chia Network Price Hits $143.64 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.64 or 0.00241410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $336.96 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,837 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

