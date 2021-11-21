Chiliz Reaches One Day Volume of $309.83 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $309.83 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,948,624,373 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

