Chimpion (BNANA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $972,791.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $116.68 million and approximately $972,791.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00006209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.