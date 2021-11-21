China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $58.40.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
