China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 737,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 589.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $$4.69 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.