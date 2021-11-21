China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 737,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 589.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $$4.69 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.53.
About China Resources Gas Group
