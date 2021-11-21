Chonk (CHONK) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $46.01 or 0.00078997 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

