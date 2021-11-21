Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 994,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 831,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.3 days.

CHRRF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.