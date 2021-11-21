Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CNNB opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.