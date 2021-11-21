Cindicator Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and $1.30 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

