Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

