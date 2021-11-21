Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,346 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of NorthWestern worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.79 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

