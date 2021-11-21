Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. Civilization has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $378,261.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civilization has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

